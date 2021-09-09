Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1 st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.
Internationally Riccardo has consulted on business continuity in the gas and oil industry in Italy, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.
In 2010 Riccardo and his wife moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was contracted to advise their Special Operations Command. He developed high level strategy and capability development frameworks and also led the training of UAE Special Forces soldiers to fight the ‘War on Terror’ and deployed with them to Afghanistan in 2012.
During this time his wife gave birth to their two daughters in Abu Dhabi.
Since his return to Australia in 2014, Riccardo continued consulting and in addition undertook the role of primary caregiver to his family while his wife underwent three years of chemotherapy to treat her multiple sclerosis.
Riccardo, his wife and a team of dedicated volunteers are creating AUSTRALIAONE, a political party which will meet the neglected needs of the ‘silent and silenced majority’ of the Australian people.
Under the Wire - Ex-SAS officer and QLD Candidate, Ricardo Bossi
Riccardo served 24 years in the Australian Army including postings to the Special Air Service Regiment, the 1 st Commando Regiment, Headquarters Special Operations and the US Combined Joint Task Force Headquarters in Kuwait.