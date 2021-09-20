Under The Wire - Interview with a former-telco-marketer-turned-fearless-activist, Rinat Strahlhofer

Rinat Strahlhofer crossed over to the other side' after she became aware of the extent of industry corruption.

She is a spokeswoman for the Northern Rivers for Safe Technology group, a mum and the creator of the global We Are Not SAM campaign.

Rinat is passionate about blowing the lid on how Big Telco have used a fraudulent test to license mobile phones and wireless technology to push a technology that causes untold damage on multiple fronts. Rinat exposes how today’s Tech titans have us addicted to devices they claim are safe because these devices, particularly 5G, are the cornerstone for billionaire data miners and the surveillance state. In a time when technology dominates our time, our thoughts, our privacy and our sovereignty,

Rinat inspires people to re-imagine a better future...to collectively stand up to the destructive forces of corporate greed... to be savvy and safe with devices… and to question the status quo of 'bigger, better, faster'.

For more info https://wearenotsam.com/our-story