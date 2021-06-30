Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Interview with Andrew Kaufman
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Under The Wire Interview with Andrew Kaufman

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 30, 2021

Meryl speaks with Andrew Kaufman MD, a public speaker, researcher, natural healing/business/education consultant, inventor and Covid-19 whistleblower.

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