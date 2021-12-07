Under The Wire Interview with Cyndi O’Meara

Cyndi O’Meara is not your typical nutritionist. In her own words, “I disagree with low-fat, low-calorie diets, believe chocolate can be good for you and think cheating and eating yummy food is an important part of a well-balanced diet. The best part about what I do is getting the opportunity to share my passion and help educate others on how they can achieve optimal health.”
But Cyndi is about more than nutrition. She has worked with the top experts across the spectrum of health for decades and has an amazing breadth of knowledge to share with us.