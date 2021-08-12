Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Interview with Dr. Jane Orient
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Under The Wire Interview with Dr. Jane Orient

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Aug 12, 2021

Dr Jane Orient is the Executive Director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), an organisation representing many thousands of doctors whose motto is "All for the patient". How refreshing!

The AAPS absolutely opposes mandating vaccines or any other medications and supports freedom of health choice. Their website at https://aapsonline.org/ has a wealth of information on various health issues including a free downloadable book on COVID-19 (https://aapsonline.org/category/covid-19/) and information on the importance of early treatment protocols at https://c19protocols.com/

You can browse their extensive list of newsletter back-issues here - https://aapsonline.org/category/newsletters/ and you can choose to join or donate to support this important group doing their best to support free and informed choice.

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