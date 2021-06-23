Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Interview with Dr Obomsawin
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Under the Wire Interview with Dr Obomsawin

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 23, 2021

Meryl speaks with Dr Obomsawin about his analysis of the role played by vaccines in increasing deaths and decreasing health status and also about what is currently happening with the COVID experimental genetic modification devices.

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