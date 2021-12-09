Under The Wire Interview with Dr Ted Steele

Dr Steele is no stranger to controversy and his theories have brought him into conflict with many in the scientific community. As a molecular immunologist, his expertise has covered such issues as reverse transcription of genetic material especially in regards to messenger RNA. Our discussion tonight is sure to raise as many questions as it answers but will contribute much knowledge to this area of viral pathogenicity and a vaccine’s ability to prevent infection.
Under the Wire
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families. Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.
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