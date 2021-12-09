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Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Interview with Dr Ted Steele
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Under The Wire Interview with Dr Ted Steele

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Dec 09, 2021

Dr Steele is no stranger to controversy and his theories have brought him into conflict with many in the scientific community. As a molecular immunologist, his expertise has covered such issues as reverse transcription of genetic material especially in regards to messenger RNA. Our discussion tonight is sure to raise as many questions as it answers but will contribute much knowledge to this area of viral pathogenicity and a vaccine’s ability to prevent infection.

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