Under The Wire - Interview with Dr Peter McCullough

Dr McCullough's unimpeachable credentials as a widely published cardiologist and internist with experience in epidemiology has made it difficult for the mainstream to attack him. But attack him they have for having the temerity to speak out about the problems with the current approach to using an experimental injection on virtually every man, woman and child in the world.

Under the Wire is honoured to be speaking with him to get his take on the risks of the current campaign and why early treatment is essential. He feels that many lives have been lost due to the suppression of these remedies in favour of the COVID jabs.

https://www.heartplace.com/dr-peter-a-mccullough