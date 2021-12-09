Under The Wire Interview with Dr. Brian Martin

It is very appropriate that our second season of Under the Wire should finish up with an interview with Dr Brian Martin. Without him, it is more than likely that the AVN would not be here today.

Dr Martin is Vice President of Whistleblowers Australia and is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Wollongong.

His PhD is in theoretical physics but he was a Professor in the Department of Social Science for many years and has specialised in the study of suppression of dissent in scientific controversies, having written widely about fluoride, AIDS, nuclear power and more recently, Vaccination.

As an advisor to Meryl Dorey of the AVN, he helped to guide both Meryl and the AVN through an extremely difficult period regarding constant attacks by medical authorities and their minions. He has some excellent advice for us about how to handle the current COVID crisis with all its censorship, suppression and threats.