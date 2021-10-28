Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire - Interview with Graham Hood, Qantas Captain
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Under The Wire - Interview with Graham Hood, Qantas Captain

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Oct 28, 2021

Not many of us can say that we decided what we were going to do with the rest of our lives at the young age of 5 and then, stuck with that decision, loving our chosen career after more than 50 years. But that is exactly what Graham Hood, Qantas Captain, did.
Until the company mandated COVID jabs, that is. Then, he made the difficult but ethical choice to leave the job he loved and to speak out in service to others.

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