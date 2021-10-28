Not many of us can say that we decided what we were going to do with the rest of our lives at the young age of 5 and then, stuck with that decision, loving our chosen career after more than 50 years. But that is exactly what Graham Hood, Qantas Captain, did.
Until the company mandated COVID jabs, that is. Then, he made the difficult but ethical choice to leave the job he loved and to speak out in service to others.
Under The Wire - Interview with Graham Hood, Qantas Captain
Oct 28, 2021
Not many of us can say that we decided what we were going to do with the rest of our lives at the young age of 5 and then, stuck with that decision, loving our chosen career after more than 50 years. But that is exactly what Graham Hood, Qantas Captain, did.
Under the Wire
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families. Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.
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