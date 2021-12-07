Under the Wire Interview with Julian Gillespie Part 2

Julian Gillespie is a retired Australian barrister whose career encompassed many cases defending the underdog – especially in regards to refugee appeals. This made him no friend of the Federal Government who he often challenged, but did cement his reputation as someone who consistently battles for rights against what many would consider to be insurmountable odds.

In this 2-part interview, Mr Gillespie discusses the current COVID-19 vaccination mandates, how outside influences might have taken control of our executive government branches in several areas of key national importance, and why we need to fight back against these dictatorial and oppressive moves by both Federal and State Governments.

Mr Gillespie is the author of the brief which is the basis of the Federal Court action announced today by the AVN.