Under the Wire Interview with Kent Heckenlively (originally aired on May 9,2020)

Under the Wire Interview with Kent Heckenlively-Co-Author of Plague of Corruption



Kent Heckenlively is a science teacher, lawyer and best-selling author. You can read more of his story here

Kent has written 3 books on vaccines (found here in the AVN’s online shop ) – the most recent of which, Plague of Corruption, sold out before it was released and is now on its third printing, less than 3 weeks after sales began.

Kent calls himself the World’s Number 1 Anti-Vaxxer and the idea of his presence in Australia scared the government so badly, he was banned before he even applied for a VISA! Using the miracle of technology, we can benefit from his knowledge without ever setting foot on a plane.

His intelligence, humour and communication skills make Kent a much sought-after speaker. The AVN was lucky enough to have had him present at several of our Q & A sessions during recent Vaxxed I tour.