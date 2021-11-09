Naomi Cook is a former registered nurse who surrendered her registration last year after a public and media backlash for her work promoting community awareness about 5G and Wireless technology. She is currently co-authoring a paper for a peer-reviewed journal on the health effects of wireless tech and why it should form part of the education for health care professionals.
Naomi is passionate about health, vitality and emerging health – (bio and the energetic) technologies that will ultimately displace big pharma.
She has published a children’s book series called The Little Bush Nurse and is on the executive committee of the Australian branch of the Children’s Health Defence.
Under The Wire - Interview with Naomi Cook
Nov 09, 2021
Naomi Cook is a former registered nurse who surrendered her registration last year after a public and media backlash for her work promoting community awareness about 5G and Wireless technology. She is currently co-authoring a paper for a peer-reviewed journal on the health effects of wireless tech and why it should form part of the education for health care professionals.
Under the Wire
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families. Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.
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