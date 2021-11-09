Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire - Interview with Naomi Cook
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Under The Wire - Interview with Naomi Cook

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Nov 09, 2021

Naomi Cook is a former registered nurse who surrendered her registration last year after a public and media backlash for her work promoting community awareness about 5G and Wireless technology. She is currently co-authoring a paper for a peer-reviewed journal on the health effects of wireless tech and why it should form part of the education for health care professionals.
Naomi is passionate about health, vitality and emerging health – (bio and the energetic) technologies that will ultimately displace big pharma.
She has published a children’s book series called The Little Bush Nurse and is on the executive committee of the Australian branch of the Children’s Health Defence.

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