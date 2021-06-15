Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Interview with Nurse-turned-whistleblower Pasha
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Under The Wire Interview with Nurse-turned-whistleblower Pasha

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 15, 2021

Special edition of Under The Wire with Nurse Pasha who worked in the UK and has returned to Australia. 

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