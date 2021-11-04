Under The Wire - Interview with Peter Dingle

Dr Dingle is Australia’s leading motivational health speaker.

He has spent the past 35 years as a researcher, educator, communicator and author. Formerly an Associate Professor in Health and The Environment at Murdoch University. Dr Dingle has more than 100 scientific articles, hundreds of public essays and 17 best selling books on health including Take control and realize your potential and his 3 latest books “Gut Secrets”, “Ready Set Gut Health”, and “Overcoming Illness” .

Blending motivation and humour, Dr Dingle is one of the most informative and entertaining health speakers in Australia, his mind-blowing presentations, get you thinking outside the square, and inspire and empower you to take control of your life and circumstances.

His straight shooter, tongue in cheek humour and personality, challenge our wellness paradigms, and address the dangers of being complacent when it comes to our health. He presents cutting-edge research findings in an accessible, down-to-earth manner—that will leave your audience pondering for days and inspired to take the next steps.

Dr D, who gives about 100 presentations in Australia and around the world each year, will show you how you can regain your health, wellness and productivity.

https://drdingle.com/