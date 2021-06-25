Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Interview with Tamir Turgal
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Under The Wire Interview with Tamir Turgal

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 25, 2021

Under the Wire Episode 66, March 20, 2021
– Under the Wire-Special Event: Interview with Israeli Human Rights Lawyer, Tamir Turgal

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