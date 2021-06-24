Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Interview with Ted Kuntz
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Under The Wire Interview with Ted Kuntz

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 24, 2021

Dr Ted Kuntz is a fellow activist, working on the front lines of the Canadian pro-health vaccine-choice movement.

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