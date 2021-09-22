Under The Wire Interviews Dr Judy Wilyman - Episode 3 (originally aired on August 10, 2019)

Watch Under the Wire every Saturday 10 am Sydney time.
Discussion about this episode
Under the Wire
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.