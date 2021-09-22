Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Interviews Dr Judy Wilyman - Episode 3 (originally aired on August 10, 2019)
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Under The Wire Interviews Dr Judy Wilyman - Episode 3 (originally aired on August 10, 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 22, 2021

Interview with Dr Judy Wilyman

Dr Wilyman’s PhD thesis can be downloaded here:
https://ro.uow.edu.au/theses/4541/

Subscribe to her newsletter from her website:
http://vaccinationdecisions.net/

Watch Under the Wire every Saturday 10 am Sydney time.

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