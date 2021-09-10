Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Interviews Matthew Hopkins from AFL Solicitors
0:00
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Under the Wire Interviews Matthew Hopkins from AFL Solicitors

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 10, 2021

AFL is one of the firms that has stepped up to take action on behalf of those who are being disadvantaged as a result of Australian Federal and State government COVID-19 policies.


They are currently in the NSW Supreme Court with 2 cases whose outcome may determine whether we retain our rights to bodily integrity.


AFL Solicitors - https://aflsolicitors.com.au/

AFL's letter to NSW Minister for Health, Brad Hazzard - https://aflsolicitors.com.au/files/Letter-to-NSW-health-Minitser.pdf


If you would like to help them by volunteering or donating, please visit their website - they would be very grateful for any support you can offer.

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