Under The Wire Interviews Polly Tommey (originally aired on June 6, 2020)

This week, we are super-excited to be speaking with Polly Tommey from the US Vaxxed Team. For those who don’t know her, Polly is the mother of 3 adult children, one of whom, Billy, has vaccine-associated autism.

She has spent decades trying to raise awareness about vaccine safety and in the process, has produced 2 documentaries (Vaxxed and Vaxxed II: The People’s Truth).

We will speak about her experiences raising a son with autism, the importance of unity, the Autism Trust and many other topics.