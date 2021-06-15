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Under the Wire
Under The Wire on the Recent Senate Estimates Hearings Part 2
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Under The Wire on the Recent Senate Estimates Hearings Part 2

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 15, 2021

This is a continuation of this past Sunday night’s Under the Wire ( June 6th, 2021) analysing the government’s responses to Senator Malcolm Roberts’ questions at Senate Estimates.  This was our most popular Under the Wire yet so if you were interested in how these highly-paid bureaucrats use weasel words and sometimes, outright untruths to defend policy decisions that affect us all

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