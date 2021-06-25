Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Q & A
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Under the Wire Q & A

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 25, 2021

Under the Wire Episode 67, March 27, 2021
– Q & A regarding questions and concerns you may have about recent events in Australia when it comes to vaccination.

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