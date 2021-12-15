Under the Wire will be speaking with Michael Simms, one of the organisers of next weekend’s Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination. This global event will be represented in nearly every Australian capital city. Tens of thousands of Australians are expected to take to the streets to protest against the loss of freedom and to demonstrate support for justice and liberty.
Under The Wire speaks with Micheal Simms and Victor Tey (originally aired on May 23, 2020)
Dec 15, 2021
Under the Wire
Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families.
Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.Under the Wire – A show about suppressed data, censorship and rising up to protect our families. Our little Island is home to censored information; to facts and data that the government, corporations and industry would rather you didn’t have access to. We are a repository for research and evidence that one day just might save your life or the life of someone you love.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes