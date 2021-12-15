Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire speaks with Micheal Simms and Victor Tey (originally aired on May 23, 2020)
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Under The Wire speaks with Micheal Simms and Victor Tey (originally aired on May 23, 2020)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Dec 15, 2021

Under the Wire will be speaking with Michael Simms, one of the organisers of next weekend’s Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination. This global event will be represented in nearly every Australian capital city. Tens of thousands of Australians are expected to take to the streets to protest against the loss of freedom and to demonstrate support for justice and liberty.

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