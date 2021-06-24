Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Things moving fast in regards to the current COVID lunacy
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Under The Wire Things moving fast in regards to the current COVID lunacy

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 24, 2021

Tonight’s show is going to be a lucky dip. Things are moving so quickly now in regards to the current COVID lunacy, that it’s getting very hard to keep up.

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