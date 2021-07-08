Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Updates on the first month of COVID Vaccination
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-1:39:07

Under The Wire Updates on the first month of COVID Vaccination

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jul 08, 2021

Massive update with info from first month of COVID Vaccination

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