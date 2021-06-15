Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire with Greg Beattie, former President of AVN
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Under The Wire with Greg Beattie, former President of AVN

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Jun 15, 2021

This episode of Under The Wire features talk with Greg Beattie, former president of AVN and author of the Book Fooling Ourselves: On the Fundamental Value of Vaccines

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