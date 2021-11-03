Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire with Sally Fallon Morell
0:00
-59:15

Under The Wire with Sally Fallon Morell

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Nov 03, 2021

Sally Fallon Morell is no newcomer to controversy. As the founding President of the Weston A Price Foundation (https://www.westonaprice.org), she has bucked the system of the upside-down food pyramid and fought long and hard for real food, real health and an end to coercive medical practices.

She is the author of many books about nutrition including the Nourishing Traditions series (https://www.westonaprice.org/?s=nourishing+traditions) and more recently, with Dr Thomas Cown, co-author of The Contagion Myth.  (https://tinyurl.com/3p5t82rm)

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