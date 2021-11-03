Under The Wire with Sally Fallon Morell

Sally Fallon Morell is no newcomer to controversy. As the founding President of the Weston A Price Foundation (https://www.westonaprice.org), she has bucked the system of the upside-down food pyramid and fought long and hard for real food, real health and an end to coercive medical practices.
She is the author of many books about nutrition including the Nourishing Traditions series (https://www.westonaprice.org/?s=nourishing+traditions) and more recently, with Dr Thomas Cown, co-author of The Contagion Myth. (https://tinyurl.com/3p5t82rm)